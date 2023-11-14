A Defection in the Sky: Russian Pilot Reveals Daring Escape in Mi-8 Helicopter

A recent interview with a Russian helicopter pilot sheds light on his audacious defection to Ukraine last month. Maxim Kuzminov, as identified by Ukrainian officials, disclosed the intricate details of his escape and shared the motivations behind his decision.

In the recording of the interview released on Monday, the pilot explained that he contacted Ukrainian intelligence to explain his situation. They offered him a plan: guaranteed safety, new documents, monetary compensation, and a reward. This enticing offer became the catalyst for Kuzminov’s defection.

Kyrolo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, had previously described how they facilitated the pilot’s escape. They orchestrated the entire operation, ensuring the pilot’s family could leave undetected. They also arranged for him to take control of the Mi-8 combat helicopter without alarming the unaware crew.

During the pivotal flight, Kuzminov realized he was near the border and made a final decision to flee. By flying at an extremely low altitude in radio silence, he successfully landed in Ukraine. There, he was received by Ukrainian officials who warmly welcomed him.

The circumstances surrounding the interview remain unclear, but the pilot seemed to speak freely during the conversation. Previously, an unofficial Russian Telegram channel had mistakenly reported that a Mi-8 helicopter had accidentally landed in Ukraine’s Poltava region. This daring escape is an unprecedented act, and Budanov expressed hopes for its expansion in the future.

In addition to sharing his escape story, Kuzminov also pushed back against Russian misinformation about the situation in Ukraine. He emphasized that there were no Nazis or fascists present but rather a grim reality of violence and bloodshed. Kuzminov chose not to be a part of these atrocities, highlighting the genocide and urging others to defect from the Russian military.

The pilot reassured potential defectors by promising a secure future in Ukraine. Job opportunities would be abundant, regardless of their previous roles. He encouraged others to join him, stating that a vibrant and colorful world awaited them.

While CNN has been unable to independently verify the pilot’s identity, the Agenstvo Russian Telegram channel claims to have found Kuzminov’s social media profile, confirming his role as an attack pilot of the 319th separate helicopter regiment of the Eastern Military District.

Yuriy Butusov, a Ukrainian journalist with reliable sources, reported that the helicopter remains intact and will be incorporated into the Ukrainian Armed Forces after extensive examination.

As the situation unfolds, the contributions of Olga Voitovych, Julia Kesaieva, and Tim Lister from CNN provide valuable insights into this evolving story.