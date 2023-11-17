Russian Pilot Defects to Ukraine, Receives Generous Reward

In a bold move that defied the status quo, Russian helicopter pilot Maksim Kuzminov has recently defected to Ukraine with a Mi-8 helicopter. This act of bravery and allegiance to Ukraine has not gone unnoticed, as Kuzminov is set to receive a substantial reward of $500,000 for his actions. The Ukrainian military intelligence has confirmed that the reward will be paid in the national currency, the hryvnia.

Kuzminov’s defection has garnered significant attention from Ukrainian media, shining a light on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. His decision serves as an inspiration for others, with Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesman, Andriy Yusov, urging fellow Russian military personnel to follow suit and join Ukraine’s cause.

The details of Kuzminov’s daring defection operation have been revealed, showcasing the meticulous planning and coordination involved. Ukraine’s intelligence service persuaded the pilot to defect, leading to a carefully orchestrated operation. Kuzminov flew his helicopter into Ukrainian territory, specifically the eastern region of Kharkiv, where Ukrainian special forces were anxiously waiting. Unfortunately, two Russian crew members who were unaware of the defection plot chose not to surrender and were tragically killed by Ukrainian forces.

The pilot’s family had already fled Russia prior to the operation, seeking refuge in Ukraine. The significance of Kuzminov’s actions extends beyond his personal decision, as the Mi-8 helicopter he brought with him also carried spare parts for Russian fighter jets. This acquisition proves to be a valuable asset for the Ukrainian forces in their ongoing struggle against Russian aggression.

Andriy Yusov, in his statement regarding the pilot’s defection, emphasized that this is only the beginning and there is more to come. He commended Kuzminov for his principled ideological decision and condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine. Yusov highlighted the fact that these individuals, along with the military equipment they bring, consciously choose to stand on the side of good.

In recognition of the risks faced by those defecting with military equipment, Ukraine has established an official list of rewards. These rewards aim to incentivize Russian soldiers to defect with aircraft and heavy weapons. The reward for a Russian tank, for instance, is set at $100,000.

