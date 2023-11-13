In a surprising turn of events, a Russian pilot vacationing with his family in the United Arab Emirates has reportedly sought refuge at the U.S. Embassy. The pilot, identified as Senior Lieutenant Gavrichenko, made the decision to turn himself in, expressing his refusal to participate in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This development has raised concerns within Russian security services.

The pilot, who serves with the national guard, Rosgvardia, arrived in Dubai towards the end of September. After enjoying the desert landscapes and seemingly aimless wandering, he ultimately decided to make a drastic change by heading towards the American embassy instead of returning to the airport.

Reportedly, the pilot approached the U.S. mission in the UAE and expressed his willingness to cooperate, making it clear that he had no intention of carrying out military actions in Ukraine. The circumstances surrounding the pilot’s decision and whether he had initially planned to defect while in Dubai remain unknown. It is also unclear if the pilot has sought asylum or if the U.S. has granted any protection.

Russian intelligence agencies, mainly the Federal Security Service (FSB), have taken an interest in the case and are currently investigating. The FSB has been questioning the pilot’s colleagues to gather further details and understand the motives behind his actions.

The incident is reminiscent of a similar case involving Lieutenant Anton Vasiliev, a combat and training pilot who allegedly left Russia during the war and now resides in Los Angeles. According to rumors, Vasiliev spends his free time by the pool, organizes training camps for the Ukrainian army, and potentially shares official information with the Pentagon. Spy Dossier suggests that Vasiliev played a significant role in convincing Gavrichenko to defect.

The news of this pilot seeking refuge at the U.S. Embassy has stirred concerns within Russian security circles. There are discussions regarding the possible closure of borders for Russian pilots, officers, and their families to prevent further defections.

This incident follows the high-profile case of Maskym Kuzminov, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter pilot who landed in Ukraine earlier this year after defecting from Russia. Kuzminov’s decision prompted state channel Russia 1 to report that intelligence agencies have been ordered to eliminate him due to accusations of betrayal.

The implications of Russian pilots turning to Western countries for refuge raise questions about the morale and loyalty of Russian military personnel. It also highlights the changing dynamics in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

FAQs

What is Rosgvardia?

Rosgvardia refers to Russia’s national guard, which is tasked with maintaining security, combating terrorism, and assisting law enforcement agencies. Who is Anton Vasiliev?

Anton Vasiliev is a lieutenant who reportedly left Russia during the war in Ukraine and is currently residing in Los Angeles. Rumors suggest that he engages in activities supporting the Ukrainian army and may share official information with the Pentagon. What is the FSB? The FSB, or the Federal Security Service, is Russia’s main intelligence agency responsible for counterintelligence, internal security, and combating terrorism and organized crime.

