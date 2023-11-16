Potential Conflict in the Black Sea: Russian Pilot Alters Course of British Surveillance Mission

LONDON (AP) — In a startling turn of events, a Russian pilot intentionally fired missiles at a Royal Air Force (RAF) surveillance plane in the skies above the Black Sea last year. The incident, previously attributed to a “technical malfunction” by Russia, has been revealed as a deliberate act of aggression, as reported by the BBC on Thursday.

According to intercepted communications, the pilot of a Russian Su-27 fighter jet received a vague command from a Russian ground station, leading to the decision to fire on the unarmed U.K. aircraft in September 2022. The co-pilot, recognising the potential danger, made multiple attempts to halt the pilot’s actions.

The targeted British Rivet Joint aircraft, equipped with communication interception sensors, was able to record and analyze the incident. This new information contradicts the initial public response from British officials who downplayed the severity of the situation.

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace had briefed lawmakers in October, stating that a Russian jet had “released a missile in the vicinity of” a British plane. Wallace raised concerns with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and was informed that the incident was merely a technical glitch. Wallace asserted that the British government did not interpret the event as a deliberate escalation.

Responding to the recent BBC report, the British Ministry of Defense clarified that Wallace had promptly informed the House of Commons about the incident within three weeks, highlighting their commitment to transparency and safety. They further added that their primary objective was to safeguard the integrity of their operations, prevent unnecessary escalation, and provide information to the public and the global community.

Max Blain, spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, defended Wallace’s statement, stating that there were operational constraints that prevented the disclosure of certain details. Blain expressed confidence that the defense secretary had not misled lawmakers.

