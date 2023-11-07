The Struggle for Peace: Orthodox Priests Defying the Russian Church

In a world filled with political turmoil, a courageous group of Orthodox priests in Russia are defying the strict hierarchy of the Russian Orthodox Church to speak out for peace. In a country where dissent is met with harsh consequences, these priests are risking everything to stand up for what they believe in.

One such priest is the Rev. Ioann Koval, who was defrocked by the Russian Orthodox Church after he dared to pray for peace in Ukraine instead of following the order to pray for victory. Koval, holding a Bible in one hand and a candle in the other, led one of his first services in Turkey after being defrocked. Standing in an old Orthodox church, he spoke of the importance of putting peace above the pressures of the hierarchy.

While praying or calling for peace may seem like a simple act, it is incredibly risky in Russia. The government passed legislation allowing the prosecution of anyone who discredits the Russian army, including those who call for peace. This has created a climate of fear where priests who speak out against the war in Ukraine can face severe consequences.

Despite these risks, a small fraction of priests have found the courage to publicly oppose the war. Natallia Vasilevich, the coordinator for the human rights group Christians Against War, acknowledges the significance of these voices. She believes that even though they may be a minority, their existence challenges the monolithic position of the Russian Orthodox Church.

However, the Russian Orthodox Church defends its actions, claiming that priests who speak out are engaging in politics and no longer fulfilling their pastoral duty. Vakhtang Kipshidze, the deputy head of the church’s press service, argues that these priests are subject to canonical bans as a result.

The struggle for peace within the Russian Orthodox Church is far from over. While some priests, like the Rev. Ioann Koval, have found support from other Orthodox churches, many continue to face reassignments, suspensions, or even defrocking. But these courageous individuals remain determined to use their voices to advocate for peace, even if it means sacrificing their livelihoods.

As the world continues to grapple with conflicts and political pressures, it is important to recognize the bravery of those who dare to challenge the status quo. These priests are shining examples of individuals who prioritize peace above all else, even in the face of adversity. Their actions serve as a reminder that change can only happen when individuals have the courage to speak out against injustice.