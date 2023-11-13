Russian Orthodox Priests Persevering for Peace in Ukraine

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, numerous Russian Orthodox priests have faced persecution and pressure from religious and state authorities for advocating for peace.

The desire for peace often conflicts with the narrative of victory propagated by political leaders.

The Rev. Ioann Koval, for example, was defrocked after deviating from the Moscow Patriarch Kirill’s directive to pray for victory. Instead, Koval chose to emphasize peace in his prayer. However, this simple act was enough for him to be stripped of his rank.

Publicly expressing support for peace also poses risks of prosecution under Russian law. Legislation enacted after the military operation began allowed for the prosecution of individuals who “discredit the Russian army.” This charge is broad and can be applied to anything contradicting the official narrative, including prayers for peace.

The majority of priests have remained silent about the conflict, fearing pressure and consequences from both the church and the state. Only a small number have spoken out, with 300 priests signing a public letter in support of peace.

According to Natallia Vasilevich, coordinator for the human rights group Christians Against War, the public voices against the fighting are significant as they challenge the perceived unified position of the Russian Orthodox Church.

At least 30 Orthodox priests have faced pressure and retribution for expressing their opposition to the conflict. However, the true number may be even higher, as some priests are hesitant to come forward due to fear of further repression.

The Russian Orthodox Church justifies the persecution of priests speaking against the fighting as a response to their supposed engagement in politics. Those who are seen as political agitators are accused of neglecting their pastoral duty and are subject to canonical bans.

In contrast, priests who publicly support the military operation face no repercussions and receive support from the state. This stark double standard indicates the Russian regime’s interest in amplifying voices aligned with their narrative.

Priests who refuse to conform or remain silent risk being reassigned, temporarily relieved of their duties, or defrocked, resulting in the loss of their salary, housing, benefits, and most importantly, their connection to their congregations.

Despite the consequences, some priests stand firm in their convictions. For instance, Koval staunchly opposed the war and refused to support the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine through his prayers.

Koval’s case was eventually appealed to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople. In June, the Constantinople patriarchate ruled in Koval’s favor, restoring his holy rank and allowing him to resume his ministry.

Throughout his tenure, President Vladimir Putin has strengthened the influence and power of the Russian Orthodox Church, which has supported his initiatives in return. The church has actively endorsed the fighting in Ukraine, with its clergymen blessing troops and equipment involved in the conflict.

The courage and resilience of these priests who continue to advocate for peace in Ukraine serve as a reminder that even within powerful institutions, dissenting voices can bring about change and evoke introspection.