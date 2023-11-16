In a startling revelation, recent reports have shed light on the involvement of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in funding a private military company (PMC) named Andreyevsky Krest (St Andrew’s Cross). The US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies highlighted the rise of PMCs in Russia and their ties to the military and intelligence apparatus. MOLFAR, a reputable open-source investigation organization, has further investigated the matter and provided crucial insights into the funding sources of these companies.

The ROC, known for its religious influence and extensive congregation throughout Russia, has been collecting donations from its followers across the federation. MOLFAR’s catalog of Russian PMCs revealed that Andreyevsky Krest, among the 37 identified groups, receives a significant portion of its funding from the ROC. These donations, along with financial support from oligarchs and other undisclosed sources, contribute to the operation of the PMC.

While the ROC’s involvement in gathering funds for Andreyevsky Krest may suggest a monetary connection, recent revelations have raised further concerns. Ukrainian intelligence agencies have accused the ROC of having a deeper role beyond funding. Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate, boldly stated that the ROC is considered by Kyiv to be “a branch of Russian intelligence,” rather than a religious institution. He cited instances where the organization participated in hostilities, blessed weapons, and motivated Russians to engage in acts against Ukrainians.

Ukrainian reports indicate that the Andreyevsky Krest operates as a full-fledged PMC from its base located at the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral in St Petersburg. Allegedly, representatives of the cathedral actively recruit parishioners, particularly those with military experience, for service in Ukraine. The connection between a religious institution and a military group raises concerns about the extent of their collaboration and the implications it may have on conflicts in the region.

As the global use of PMCs continues to expand, it becomes crucial to closely examine the involvement of various entities, including religious organizations, in their funding and operations. While the exact nature of the ROC’s relationship with Andreyevsky Krest is yet to be fully elucidated, these revelations highlight the need for transparency and accountability in the activities of private military companies.

FAQ:

Q: What is a private military company (PMC)?

A: A private military company, also known as a private military contractor, is a privately-owned company that provides military and security services to clients.

Q: What is the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC)?

A: The Russian Orthodox Church is the largest Eastern Orthodox Christian denomination in Russia, with a significant influence on religious and cultural affairs in the country.

Q: What is MOLFAR?

A: MOLFAR is an open-source investigation organization that specializes in military investigations, propaganda refutation, war criminal identification, and geospatial intelligence related to conflicts involving Russia’s forces in Ukraine.

