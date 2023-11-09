Russian Envoy’s Objection Met with Opposition at UN Security Council

During a recent United Nations Security Council meeting, tensions flared as the Russian envoy objected to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech. The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, questioned the basis for allowing President Zelensky to speak before council members, accusing the Albanian state of disregarding UN security council procedures. In response, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama fired back, criticizing Russia for violating rules within the building.

Rama urged the Russian envoy to “stop the war” and suggested that President Zelensky would not speak if Russia put an end to the conflict. This exchange highlighted the ongoing disagreement between Russia and Ukraine, with tensions escalating at the UN Security Council meeting. Rama also referenced council rules allowing a non-member to speak first, emphasizing that the Albanian presidency was not engaging in a special operation.

The meeting further escalated when the Russian envoy referred to Rama as Albania’s prime minister and a NATO member instead of acknowledging his role as council president. However, Rama remained unfazed, stating that he took note of the discrepancy and would continue with the session.

After the heated exchange, President Zelensky praised Rama’s handling of Russia and its deceptive tactics. Zelensky took to social media to express his gratitude for Rama’s principled approach in dealing with Russia’s lies and hypocrisy.

Although the stage seemed set for a potential clash between Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the two leaders managed to avoid a direct confrontation. Zelensky left before Lavrov’s arrival, while the latter faced Zelensky’s criticism of Russia as a “terrorist state” from across the table.

As tensions continue between Russia and Ukraine, the UN Security Council meeting offered a platform for opposing viewpoints. The objections and heated exchanges reflected the deep-seated divisions and differing perspectives on the conflict. The meeting served as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in finding a peaceful resolution and restoring stability in the region.