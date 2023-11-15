Reports of Russian troop movements in southern Ukraine have prompted speculation about disarray within Russia’s military establishment and state media. Two Russian news agencies, TASS and RIA, published alerts indicating the relocation of troops to “more favourable positions” east of the Dnipro River, only to withdraw the information minutes later. The incident highlights the challenges faced by state media in reporting on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, sees the incident as illustrative of information warfare. In televised comments, she stated, “The enemy measures our resilience and readiness to counteract and react. This state of the enemy army satisfies us.” This perspective sheds light on Ukraine’s strategy of withholding information about military operations to increase Russian nervousness and moral disorder.

The withdrawal of the news alerts by the Russian news agencies raises questions about the accuracy and reliability of their reporting. While the alerts suggested a regrouping of troops, they were later dismissed as an error. The use of similar phrasing in the past to describe retreats has further fueled speculation about the true nature of the troop movements.

The situation in southern Ukraine remains complex and fluid. The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War has reported Ukrainian assaults across the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, and Russian military bloggers have documented ongoing Ukrainian ground operations on the east bank. Ukrainian forces have made marginal gains, evidencing their counter-offensive’s gradual progress.

