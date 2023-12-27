Ukrainian forces successfully executed an airstrike that resulted in significant damage to a Russian naval ship stationed in occupied Crimea, as confirmed by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday. The vessel in question, known as the “Novocherkassk,” was obliterated and its wreckage scattered across a vast area, as evident from the images and videos circulating on various social media platforms.

The Novocherkassk, measuring an impressive 112 meters (360 feet) in length, possessed the capability to transport ten tanks and approximately 225 servicemen. Recent reports from the Ukrainian army suggest that the ship was being utilized for the transportation of weaponry and soldiers to the Zaporizhzhia region, which is currently partially controlled by Russian forces.

In a separate development, Ukrainian troops have strategically withdrawn from the city of Marinka in the Donetsk region, located in southeast Ukraine. Russia has claimed complete capture of the town, but Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Valery Zaluzhnyas, dismissed these assertions. Zaluzhnyas clarified that the situation in Marinka was in line with the realities of war, stating that the retreat to the outskirts and establishment of positions behind Marinka was a common tactic in such conflicts.

Amidst the ongoing hostilities, Ukraine continues to mourn the loss of its fallen soldiers. A funeral service for Yuriy Antonenko, a 31-year-old Ukrainian soldier killed in the fighting near Marinka, was held in the city of Irpin. The widow of the fallen soldier was joined by grieving relatives and friends in paying their final respects. The mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, expressed the gravity of the situation, highlighting that the city bears witness to three to four funerals per week. Markushyn emphasized that Ukraine is currently engaged in a battle for its very existence, underscoring the crucial nature of this moment in the country’s history.

