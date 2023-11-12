Reports of Deadly Missile Strikes in Ukrainian City Raise Concerns over Targeting of Rescue Workers

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of deliberately targeting rescue workers in a recent missile attack that left seven people dead in the city of Pokrovsk. The strikes, which occurred on Monday evening, hit residential buildings in the downtown area. Among the casualties were five civilians, one rescuer, and one soldier. Dozens of others, mostly police officers, emergency workers, and soldiers, were wounded while assisting residents.

The city of Pokrovsk is located in the eastern Donetsk region, which has seen partial occupation by Russia. The missiles responsible for the attack, Iskander missiles, are equipped with advanced guidance systems that increase their accuracy. These missiles hit within a 40-minute timeframe of each other.

This incident draws parallels to the tactics previously employed by Russia in Syria’s civil war. Known as a “double tap” strike, Russian forces have consistently targeted the same area where they previously launched an attack, often hitting emergency workers who had arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

“All of [the police] were there because they were needed, putting their efforts into rescuing people after the first strike,” said Ivan Vyhivskyi, chief of Ukraine’s National Police. “They knew that under the rubble were the injured — they needed to react, to dig, to retrieve, to save. And the enemy deliberately struck the second time.”

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has claimed that the second strike hit a Ukrainian army command post in Pokrovsk. However, neither side’s claims can be independently verified.

The consequence of these attacks has been devastating for both the injured and the city itself. The victims, like Volodymyr Nikulin, a policeman originally from the Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol, are left to deal with severe injuries. Nikulin, who was wounded in the second strike while assisting in rescue efforts, sent a video from his hospital ward stating that Russian criminals had committed “another awful crime” in Pokrovsk.

The attacks have left not only physical scars but also emotional ones. Many injured security forces lie in hospital wards, awaiting surgery and the removal of missile shrapnel. The sheer number of casualties has overwhelmed the city’s hospitals, with some victims having to be transported to medical facilities in other locations.

The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, has reported extensive damage from the missile strikes. Twelve multi-story buildings, a hotel, a pharmacy, two stores, and two cafes were among the structures affected.

These missile attacks and other instances of Russian aggression have repeatedly targeted civilian areas during the ongoing conflict. While the Kremlin contends that their forces solely aim at military assets, evidence suggests damage to civilian infrastructure caused by Russian weapons.

In addition to the assault on Pokrovsk, another deadly attack took place overnight in the town of Kruhliakivka, located in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Three people were killed, and nine others were injured. Furthermore, Russia dropped four guided bombs on a village near Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region, resulting in the deaths of two civilians.

This recent escalation in violence raises serious concerns over the intentional targeting of rescue workers and innocent civilians. The consequences of such actions are catastrophic and further heighten tensions in the region.

