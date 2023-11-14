Russian Strikes Target Ukrainian Aerospace Facility and Russian Ships in Explosions

In a recent development, a Ukrainian aerospace firm, Motor Sich, was hit by a Russian missile strike. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the attack, stating that the facility was targeted with Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles and Kalibr projectiles. This incident follows the explosions that damaged two Russian ships in the Kerch Strait, which connects Moscow-occupied Crimea with Russia.

While there is no immediate verification of the report and no information on possible casualties, the strike on Motor Sich’s facility raises concerns about the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The Khmelnytskiy region, where the aerospace company is located, has previously been targeted by suspected Kinzhal missiles in the past.

Motor Sich’s assets were seized by a Ukrainian court two years ago and were later nationalized, along with four other companies, to ensure sufficient military supplies in the face of Russia’s invasion. The former head of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Bohuslayev, was arrested last year on accusations of aiding Russia in its invasion.

In another incident, a Russian oil tanker, SIG, became the second Russian vessel damaged within two days. Moscow claims that the damage resulted from a Ukrainian drone attack in the Kerch Strait. The crew of the tanker, whose engine room was damaged, is reportedly safe. Russian state news agency TASS reported that efforts are underway to tow the vessel, which is unable to move on its own after the attack.

The attack on Motor Sich and the damaged Russian ships highlight the growing capabilities of Ukraine’s military. Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, stated that Ukrainian combat UAVs and naval drones are becoming more accurate and effective. He emphasized that the scale and range of Ukrainian operations against Russia will expand, resulting in more significant losses for the Russian side.

It is crucial to note that these incidents occur amidst an ongoing full-scale invasion by Russia and Ukraine’s counteroffensive. The situation remains fluid, and tensions continue to rise in the region.

FAQs

Q: What is Motor Sich?



A: Motor Sich is a Ukrainian aerospace firm that specializes in manufacturing aircraft engines and related components.

Q: What are Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles and Kalibr projectiles?



A: Kinzhal is a type of hypersonic ballistic missile developed by Russia. Kalibr is a family of Russian cruise missiles known for their precision and versatility.

Q: How have Ukrainian capabilities to strike Russia improved?



A: Ukrainian combat UAVs and naval drones have become more accurate, operators more experienced, combat coordination more effective, and manufacturers have improved tactical and technical characteristics.

Q: What are the implications of the attacks on Motor Sich and the Russian ships?



A: The attacks highlight the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the increasing capabilities of Ukraine’s military. They also indicate that the conflict in the region is intensifying.

Sources:

– RFE/RL