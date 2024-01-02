New Ukraine Missile Attack Targets Kyiv and Other Cities

Ukraine woke up to a wave of missile attacks on Tuesday morning, as Russian missiles and drones targeted the capital city of Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities in a large-scale assault. The attack came just a day after Russian President Vladimir V. Putin promised retaliation for a Ukrainian assault on a Russian city.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the attack involved some of Russia’s most powerful weapons, including hypersonic missiles that can travel at speeds several times faster than the speed of sound. Constant air-raid alerts sounded in Kyiv as wave after wave of missiles rained down. The attack resulted in the death of one person and the injury of 43 others, including two children, according to city mayor Vitali Klitschko. Two additional casualties were reported in the Fastiv region near Kyiv.

The capital city witnessed loud bangs as its air defense systems attempted to intercept the missiles. The skies were filled with massive plumes of black and white smoke as buildings were hit. The attacks also caused fires in various areas, leading to power outages and injuries. A large warehouse was engulfed in flames, and a high-rise building sustained significant damage, resulting in injuries to at least 16 people.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city situated near the Russian border, was also targeted in the missile attack. One person was killed, and 41 others were injured, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration.

These missile attacks came in response to Ukrainian strikes allegedly carried out on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of 24 people in the Russian city of Belgorod. In retaliation, President Putin vowed to escalate the strikes. This series of attacks follows a previous Russian missile barrage on Friday, which killed 39 people, injured around 160 others, and severely damaged critical infrastructure, hospitals, and schools, according to Ukrainian authorities.

While the specific targets of the latest missile attack remain unclear, the capital city witnessed damage to a thermal plant that had been previously targeted, as well as the water supply system in a neighborhood. Residents from a partially destroyed residential building, the site of most casualties, were seen evacuating with their belongings amidst piles of rubble and damaged water pumps. The scene was one of chaos and desperation as people searched for loved ones and sought urgent medical care.

Ukraine has received support from its allies in the form of powerful air-defense systems, such as Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries, which have been successful in repelling Russian attacks. However, the country still faces challenges due to shortages of the necessary surface-to-air missiles required to intercept Russian missiles. With a front line spanning over 600 miles, Ukrainian forces must strategically distribute their limited air defenses to protect against Russian attack helicopters and jets, leaving major cities vulnerable.

Ukrainian officials had already issued warnings about Russia’s preparations for large-scale winter assaults, including the stockpiling of over 800 high-precision weapons. Friday’s attack revealed the complexity of the barrage, which consisted of hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles, as well as drones. Tuesday morning’s deluge of missiles follows a similar strategy, according to figures published by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Source: The New York Times