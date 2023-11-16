Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Funeral Sparks Global Outrage

In a devastating attack, a Russian missile strike has claimed the lives of at least 51 civilians in the northeastern region of Ukraine, specifically in the village of Hroza. The strike occurred during a funeral, with local officials confirming the use of a Russian Iskander missile.

The incident has sparked universal condemnation from Ukraine and its allies. At a summit meeting of the European Political Community in Granada, Spain, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell denounced the attack as “yet another heinous attack against innocent civilians” and emphasized that those responsible for intentional attacks against civilians will be held accountable for their actions.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also expressed his condemnation, referring to Russia’s “barbarity.” He emphasized that President Putin bears the responsibility for this illegal and unprovoked war, reiterating the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was in Granada seeking support from allies, described the attack as a deliberate act of terrorism. Zelenskyy highlighted the presence of a 6-year-old boy among the victims and stated that Russia is attempting to normalize its genocidal aggression.

Images of the aftermath showcased the devastating impact of the missile strike, with Ukrainian police sharing photographs of smoldering rubble and bodies being recovered from the scene. Local officials continue search and rescue operations, aware that there may still be more casualties buried under collapsed buildings.

This attack serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as Hroza is located more than 30 kilometers away from the front-line city of Kupiansk, where Russian troops continue their attempts to reclaim lost territory. Ukrainian officials, including President Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, have urged allies to provide air-defense assistance to strengthen their capabilities ahead of the winter season.

Russia’s aggression in targeting key Ukrainian infrastructure, as seen in previous missile and drone attacks, has led to power outages and the deprivation of heat for millions of citizens. It is expected that these efforts will persist, causing further disruptions to the lives of Ukrainians.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again issued threats to the West, boasting about the successful testing of a new strategic missile. Putin’s remarks imply the possibility of nuclear testing, underscoring the need for global vigilance in the face of escalating tensions.

