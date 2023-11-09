Tragedy Strikes as Russian Missile Hits Ukrainian Village During Memorial Service

In a tragic turn of events, a Russian missile targeted a village in northeastern Ukraine during a memorial service, resulting in the deaths of 51 people. The missile struck a cafe and grocery store in Hroza village, reducing the buildings to rubble. This attack marks the deadliest incident in the Kharkiv region since Russia’s invasion 19 months ago and highlights the devastating toll on civilians.

As rescue workers sifted through the debris, the extent of the destruction became apparent. Piles of bricks, shattered metal, and other materials now cover the site where the once bustling cafe and shop stood. The regional governor, Oleh Synehubov, emphasized the community’s loss, stating that one-fifth of the village’s population lost their lives in this act of terror.

What makes this attack even more heart-wrenching is the presence of children among the casualties. Despite a war-time evacuation order, some families chose to remain in the village, unaware of the tragedy that would befall them. The village of Hroza is located near one of the war’s front lines, making it particularly vulnerable to such attacks.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko revealed that local officials were attending a meal at the memorial service when the missile struck. The attack was precise and targeted, carried out with an Iskander ballistic missile. Ukrainian security services have launched an investigation into this horrifying act, aiming to determine those behind it.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, currently attending a summit with European leaders, strongly condemned the attack, calling for an end to the Russian terror. He stressed the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and protect the country from further acts of terror. Meanwhile, Russia has yet to comment on the events in Hroza.

This devastating incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. While the international community works towards a resolution, innocent lives continue to be lost, communities torn apart, and the need for lasting peace becomes increasingly evident.