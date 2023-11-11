In a disturbing incident on Thursday evening, a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia was struck by a missile, resulting in one fatality and 16 individuals sustaining injuries. Ukrainian officials confirmed that the missile, identified as an Iskander missile, hit the city at approximately 7:20 p.m. (1620 GMT). The targeted building, located in the city center along the Dnipro River, was a four-story structure that housed a hotel, as well as other civilians.

The aftermath of the attack was devastating, with photographs and videos revealing a sizable crater, destroyed automobiles, and significant damage to the building. Reports from local media have identified the impacted establishment as the Reikartz Hotel, a well-known facility frequented not only by tourists but also by United Nations personnel who were working in the area.

The United Nations confirmed that their staff members had utilized the hotel during their time in Zaporizhzhia, as it served as a convenient and comfortable accommodation option. Denise Brown, the humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, expressed her shock and dismay over the incident, stating that she had personally stayed at the hotel on every visit to the city. She emphasized the hotel’s importance as a hub for United Nations personnel and NGOs supporting those affected by the ongoing conflict.

This is not the first attack on Zaporizhzhia, as the city has been subjected to ongoing shelling from Russian forces. Just the day before, on Wednesday, there was another missile strike that resulted in the deaths of two young women and a man, with nine others being injured.

As tensions escalate between Ukraine and Russia, such attacks not only cause physical destruction but also contribute to the psychological impact on the local population. The fear and insecurity generated by these acts of violence further exacerbate the already fragile situation.

