Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Russian military is facing an unexpected challenge – an outbreak of “mouse fever” that has severely impacted the combat effectiveness of their troops. This revelation comes from Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate (GUR), who reported the spread of the infectious disease among Russian forces in the Kharkiv region.

The outbreak is believed to be a result of inadequate provision of winter clothing and a lack of medical care for the soldiers. Although the exact number of affected troops remains unknown, the consequences of “mouse fever” on combat capability have been significant.

Mouse fever, scientifically known as hantavirus, is a potentially fatal disease transmitted to humans through direct contact with pathogens carried by rodents. This can occur through contact with rodent excrement, inhalation of dust contaminated with the virus, or consuming food contaminated by rodents.

The symptoms of mouse fever are severe and include intense headaches, rashes, fever, low blood pressure, joint pain and swelling, nausea, vomiting, and difficulty in urination due to kidney complications. If left untreated, the disease can lead to shock and acute kidney failure.

It is important to note that Newsweek could not independently verify GUR’s report on mouse fever. However, the impact of the outbreak has raised concerns about the well-being of the affected soldiers and the potential negligence of Russian commanders.

Ukraine’s intelligence department has alleged that Russian commanders disregarded the health complaints of sick troops, perceiving them as attempts to evade combat operations. This neglect has only worsened the situation, compromising the overall military readiness of the affected units.

The outbreak of mouse fever is said to have occurred near the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv Oblast, further hindering the military operations in the region. However, conflicting reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense depict successful clashes against the Ukrainian military in the same area.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial to address the immediate health concerns of the affected soldiers. Proper medical care and necessary preventive measures are essential to mitigate the further spread of the disease.

