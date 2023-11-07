Russia’s Defense Ministry Denies Mobilization of Reserves Amid Speculation

In a recent announcement, Russia’s Defense Ministry has stated that there are no plans for additional mobilization measures as the military prepares for its annual call-up of young men for compulsory military service. Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, deputy head of the military’s mobilization department, made this clarification during a briefing. The fall military call-up is set to commence on October 1 and will not involve sending conscripts to fight in Ukraine during their 12-month training period.

This statement comes in response to growing speculation that Russia’s Armed Forces may be considering a second wave of mobilization to address manpower shortages in Ukraine. However, the Defense Ministry insists that there will be no mobilization of reserves beyond the regular call-up.

Interestingly, in September 2022, there was a “partial” mobilization that resulted in the recruitment of approximately 300,000 men. This mobilization also coincided with a mass exodus of Russians seeking to avoid military service. Since then, Russia has been actively engaging in a volunteer recruitment campaign to attract more individuals into the military. Tsimlyansky has reported a “significant increase” in the number of Russians voluntarily signing contracts with the Armed Forces.

While these developments may fuel speculations about Russia’s intentions regarding Ukraine, the Defense Ministry’s denial of further mobilization measures suggests that the military is focused on maintaining its existing call-up protocols. By clarifying their stance, the Russian authorities aim to dispel any rumors and reaffirm their commitment to the planned fall call-up.

As the war in Ukraine continues into its 19th month, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve. Nevertheless, the Defense Ministry’s statement offers insight into Russia’s current strategy for addressing its military manpower needs without resorting to additional mobilization measures.