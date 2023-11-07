Investigation Underway Following Fatal Crash of Embraer Executive Jet

An investigation has been launched following the tragic crash of an Embraer Legacy 600 executive jet, resulting in the death of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and nine others. Flight-tracking data revealed that the aircraft showed no signs of trouble until its final 30 seconds, when it experienced a sudden and dramatic drop in altitude.

The Russian aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, confirmed that the plane had been traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg when it crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region. The cause of the crash remains unknown, but Russian investigators are actively working to determine what exactly happened.

Contrary to initial reports speculating that the plane may have been shot down, no evidence has been found to support this theory. Brazilian planemaker, Embraer SA, clarified that they have not provided any service or support to the aircraft in recent years. The luxury jet, with a seating capacity of around 13, had been previously used to transport Prigozhin to Belarus following an aborted mutiny.

The flight-tracking data recorded by Flightradar24 showed that the aircraft experienced a sudden and rapid descent, with the nose of the plane pointing almost directly downward. Smoke or vapor was observed trailing behind the aircraft during its descent. The entire sequence of events, from the sudden drop to the final disastrous plunge, lasted approximately 30 seconds.

With an industry source confirming that Embraer had not been involved with the plane and the absence of any prior indication of problems, the investigation is now focused on identifying the cause of the abrupt descent. Authorities will also investigate the possibility of any technical malfunctions or other factors that could have contributed to the crash.

As the investigation continues, the aviation industry and authorities will learn valuable lessons from this tragic incident to enhance safety procedures and prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future. The loss of innocent lives reminds us of the importance of ongoing vigilance and adherence to strict safety protocols in aviation.