Recent reports suggest that Ukrainian forces have made significant progress in gaining control over the Russian-occupied side of the Dnieper River, known as the Dnipro in Ukrainian. This hotspot has been the front line between the two armies for several months, stretching from the Black Sea coast to southeastern Ukraine.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, there has been an increase in mentions of the situation along the left bank of the Dnieper by Russian milbloggers on Telegram. These reports indicate that a small-scale Ukrainian raid took place near the settlement of Kozachi Laheri, which is located between Kherson and Nova Kakhovka in southern Ukraine.

Instead of relying on direct quotes from the original article, it can be stated that the Ukrainian forces successfully landed several boats on the east bank of the Dnieper and broke through Russian defensive lines, advancing approximately 800 meters deep. The breakthrough appears to have occurred during a troop rotation, weakening the Russian defensive power in the area.

The Trinadtsatyi channel, among other Russian milbloggers, expressed concern over the missing soldiers, including a major named Tomov, who went missing during the raid. It is believed that some of these soldiers were carrying sensitive information about Russian positions and activities on the left bank.

Another post highlighted the strategic value of the contested area, noting its potential for the transfer of forces and equipment, particularly its proximity to the E58 route connecting Kherson to occupied Melitopol and Mariupol.

While it remains uncertain whether Ukrainian troops have established a lasting presence on the east bank, there are indicators of significant combat in the area. The available NASA Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) data confirms the occurrence of combat, likely accompanied by artillery fire.

By the end of the day on August 8, Russian sources updated their claims, stating that Russian forces still maintain control over Kozachi Laheri and have pushed Ukrainian forces back to the shoreline. The current pattern of Russian reporting suggests a limited cross-river raid rather than a broader Ukrainian operation.

The Dnieper River has played a crucial role in determining the front line, with Ukraine’s offensive in late 2022 resulting in the liberation of the right bank, including the city of Kherson. The river’s wide and fast-flowing nature hindered further advances, allowing Russian defenders to relocate to the left bank and establish new defensive positions.

It is worth mentioning that the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in June caused severe flooding, affecting the downstream sections of the Dnieper. While this destroyed some Russian defensive positions, it also added complexity to potential Ukrainian crossings. However, the subsequent drying-up of the Nova Kakhovka reservoir has led to speculations about Kyiv’s forces launching fresh attacks on Russian-held territories on the left bank.

