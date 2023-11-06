Former Russian TV Journalist Sentenced to Eight and a Half Years in Jail for Protests

A former Russian TV journalist, Marina Ovsyannikova, has been sentenced in absentia to eight and a half years in jail for her involvement in protests against the Russian government. Ovsyannikova gained international attention when she interrupted a news broadcast with a placard reading “Stop the war” and “They’re lying to you”. She was fined for this original protest, which took place less than three weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

However, Ovsyannikova faced further criminal prosecution for participating in a July 2022 protest where she stood opposite the Kremlin, holding up a poster calling President Vladimir Putin a murderer and his soldiers fascists. The poster also pleaded, “How many more children must die before you will stop?” Fleeing Russia with her daughter a year ago after escaping from house arrest, Ovsyannikova sought refuge in an unspecified European country.

The charges against her were based on laws enacted shortly after Russia’s invasion, making it illegal to “discredit” the armed forces or spread false information about them. Ovsyannikova, however, vehemently denies the charges, referring to them as “absurd and politically motivated”. In a statement posted on Telegram, she expressed her refusal to admit guilt and retracted not a single word.

The plight of Ovsyannikova sheds light on the increasingly limited space for dissent and public criticism in Russia. Her punishment acts as a chilling warning to others who may consider speaking out against the government’s actions or highlighting alleged atrocities committed by the Russian Armed Forces. The case exemplifies the tightening grip on freedom of speech and the suppression of critical voices under President Putin’s regime.

As Ovsyannikova contemplates her sentence, her story serves as a reminder of the sacrifices some individuals are willing to make in the pursuit of truth and justice. It also calls into question the role of the media in an environment where independent journalism and dissent are under constant threat.