In a surprising turn of events, a Russian-Israeli hostage, Roni Kriboy, managed to escape from the clutches of Hamas, only to be recaptured and returned to the militants by Gazans. However, he was finally released on Sunday, according to his aunt, Yelena Magid.

Kriboy, who was abducted during the Hamas terror attack at the Nova music festival on October 7, was held captive in a building in Gaza. But fortune seemed to smile upon him when the building was bombed, providing an opportunity for his escape. He successfully evaded capture for a few days, but eventually, he was caught by Gazans and returned to the hands of the terrorists.

Instead of relying on direct quotes, Magid described the events during her call to an Israeli radio station. She explained that Kriboy had been kidnapped by terrorists who took him to an unknown building. The bombings then caused the collapse of the building, enabling his escape. However, due to a lack of familiarity with the area, he experienced confusion and disorientation, leading to his recapture.

Fortunately, Kriboy survived the ordeal, although he suffered a head injury when the building collapsed. Magid reassured listeners that he is now recovering well. Interestingly, Kriboy’s release was not part of the hostages-for-prisoners deal between Israel and Hamas. This surprising development represents a divergence from the anticipated course of events.

It is worth noting that the hostages-for-prisoners deal facilitated the potential release of approximately 50 women and children held captive in Gaza, while Israel agreed to release up to 150 Palestinian women and child detainees. Kriboy’s release, on the other hand, was attributed by Hamas to the intervention of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the supportive stance of Russia towards the Palestinian cause.

Magid shed light on Kriboy’s background, revealing that his parents had immigrated from Russia to Israel in 1992, six years prior to his birth. As a result, he has spent his entire life in Israel and is not fluent in Russian.

The tumultuous journey of Roni Kriboy serves as a reminder of the unexpected twists and turns that can occur in complex hostage situations. His escape and subsequent recapture illustrate the complex dynamics at play in the region, leaving us with more questions than answers.

