Russia’s Interior Ministry has put forth a new proposal that would require foreign visitors to sign an “agreement of loyalty” when entering the country. The aim of this initiative is to ensure that foreigners adhere to certain principles and values during their stay in Russia. The draft law, as reported by the state-run TASS news agency, outlines the key provisions of this agreement.

Under the proposed law, foreigners would be prohibited from hindering the activities of public authorities in Russia or engaging in any actions that discredit the state’s foreign and domestic policies. Furthermore, they would also be expected to respect and acknowledge the contributions of the Soviet people to the victory over fascism. Denying traditional family values and distorting the historical significance of this triumph would be strictly prohibited.

In addition, foreigners would be required to show respect for the diversity of regional and ethnocultural ways of life of the Russian population. They would also be expected to uphold traditional Russian spiritual and moral values. This emphasizes the importance Russia places on preserving its cultural heritage and recognizing the unique characteristics of its society.

Valentina Kazakova, the head of the Interior Ministry’s migration department, stated that the proposal for an “agreement of loyalty” is currently under discussion and will soon be presented to the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament. However, no specific timeline was provided for its implementation.

It is worth noting that TASS’ report does not clarify whether the loyalty agreement would be in the form of a physical document to be signed by foreigners upon their arrival in Russia. This raises questions regarding the practicality and logistics of implementing such a requirement.

