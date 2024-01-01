New Guidelines for Social Media Content in Russia

In a recent ruling by the Lefortovo court in Moscow, TV presenter and influencer Anastasia Ivleeva was fined 100,000 roubles for organizing an “almost naked” party in a Moscow club. The party, which was attended by well-known Russian celebrities, sparked controversy and a moral backlash in wartime Russia.

Ivleeva, who has already apologized for the event, pleaded for a second chance in an Instagram video. She was convicted of organizing a mass presence that violated public order. However, the fine imposed by the court may not be the end of her troubles.

A class action lawsuit has been registered against Ivleeva, with 22 people seeking a billion-rouble settlement for “moral damage”. They are demanding that the proceeds of ticket sales be donated to a group that supports Russians fighting in Ukraine. This legal action reflects the growing trend of holding influencers and celebrities accountable for their actions.

The party, which took place on 20 December at Moscow’s Mutabor nightclub, quickly became public knowledge when videos featuring semi-naked celebrities surfaced online. This revelation spread rapidly in a time of increasing intolerance and served as a distraction from other pressing issues, such as rising egg prices.

One notable guest, Russian rapper Vacio, was arrested for his outfit consisting of a single sock. He has since been handed a jail term and a significant fine for “disorderly conduct” and promoting “non-traditional sexual relations”. This incident has further fueled the public’s outrage and dissatisfaction with those perceived as disregarding the sacrifices made by Russian soldiers.

The backlash against Ivleeva and the other guests has been swift and severe. Concerts and sponsorship contracts have been canceled, and some individuals have been removed from television shows. The fallout from this incident has had wide-reaching consequences for those involved.

Veteran singer Lolita Milyavskaya has had her gigs canceled and has been “cut out of television”. Ivleeva herself has faced a financial audit from the tax service, while her face has been removed from an advertising campaign for a leading mobile firm.

Notable figures, including former Eurovision singer Dima Bilan and TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, have also issued apologies for their involvement in the controversial party.

The repercussions of this event have even affected Philipp Kirkorov, often regarded as President Vladimir Putin’s favorite singer. Kirkorov, who played a prominent role in the party, has faced public scrutiny and has been dropped from various projects, including a New Year’s Eve TV film.

Despite the widespread condemnation, the Kremlin has distanced itself from the incident. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged the public to focus on more important matters and not engage in further discussion of the topic.

This incident has highlighted the need for stricter regulations and guidelines for social media content in Russia. The influence of celebrities and influencers on society must be carefully managed to ensure that their actions align with societal norms and do not cause harm or offense to the public.

