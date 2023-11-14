Aftermath of an explosion at a Russian headquarters in Melitopol, located in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has resulted in the loss of Russian officers. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported on this incident, which occurred on 11 November.

Evidence gathered by Ukrainian intelligence indicates that the explosion was “an act of revenge committed by representatives of the local resistance movement” against the Russian officers. The Russian headquarters had been established within the premises of the Nova Poshta delivery company’s office on Dmytro Dontsov Street.

The targeted attack took place during a meeting of the Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and National Guard (Rosgvardiya) officers. As a result, at least three Rosgvardiya officers lost their lives in the explosion at their headquarters. Further information regarding additional Russian casualties is currently being collected.

In a strategic move, the Russians had blocked off traffic leading to the former Refma Refrigeration Plant and the Melitopol Avtohidroahrehat facility, both of which had been converted into military bases by the occupying forces. This action took place an hour before the meeting, effectively restricting access to the area.

Notably, the aftermath of the bombing caused panic in Melitopol, as numerous Russian proxy police officers swiftly arrived at the scene with sirens blaring. Subsequently, a burnt car near the headquarters was dragged through the occupied city to their station, further reflecting the chaotic aftermath of the incident.

This act of retaliation underscores the ongoing tension and resistance within the occupied territories of Ukraine. While details of the attack continue to emerge, the ramifications are expected to have significant implications for the area’s security situation.

FAQ