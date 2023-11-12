Pro-Russian Hackers Target Official Royal Website Following Support for Ukraine

In a startling turn of events, the official website of the British Royal Family, royal.uk, came under attack by a pro-Russian hacking group known as KillNet. This cyber assault occurred just days after King Charles publicly condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The hackers successfully brought down the website for approximately 90 minutes, causing Palace officials to scramble their cyber security experts to address the breach.

During this attack, the website became inaccessible to royal fans, displaying an error message indicating a “Gateway time-out error code 504.” KillNet wasted no time in claiming responsibility for the attack, proudly announcing their achievement on the messenger app Telegram. In fact, KillMilk, the leader of the group, even boasted about his involvement on his personal blog just 20 minutes after the site went down.

Fortunately, senior royals’ personal accounts were not compromised, and no sensitive information was stolen during the attack. Nevertheless, the ease with which the hackers executed their plan has raised concerns within the royal family. Ever since Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine in February of last year, the British royals have been unwavering in their support for the Ukrainian people.

King Charles, in particular, voiced his criticism of Russia’s “unprovoked aggression” during a speech in Paris, which earned him a standing ovation. He emphasized the importance of Ukraine prevailing in the face of adversity. Additionally, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Buckingham Palace in February for discussions with the king, further solidifying their commitment to Ukraine’s cause.

Other members of the royal family have also shown their support. Prince William traveled to Ukraine’s border with Poland earlier this year to express gratitude to the troops stationed there, while Prince Edward visited NATO fighters on the border of Estonia. Even Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, made a bold statement by wearing a dress in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag during the Eurovision event. Queen Elizabeth herself donned these colors on numerous official duties prior to her passing. Furthermore, the royal family has extended their help to Ukrainian refugees by providing them with housing.

KillNet, the pro-Russian hacktivist group responsible for the attack, is notorious for targeting the websites of countries that support Ukraine. Their preferred method of attack is a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. This technique involves inundating the target server or website with an overwhelming amount of connection requests, rendering the system slow or completely unresponsive.

The ramifications of such attacks can be severe, often resulting in outages that can potentially last for days. The Five Eyes intelligence alliance, consisting of the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, has already issued warnings regarding the activities of KillNet. The group has recently expanded their operations by establishing a private military hacking company named Black Skills.

Although the royal family has taken steps to fortify their cyber defenses in recent years, the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the persisting threat posed by cyber criminals. In February 2021, former MI5 chief Andrew Parker assumed the role of head of the Royal Household, demonstrating the family’s commitment to combating cybersecurity risks. Furthermore, Queen Elizabeth appointed Elliot Atkins as her first chief information security officer a month later.

Despite these efforts, a recent Palace report highlighted the “high risk” that the Household faces from cyber criminals. The consequences of successful hacking attempts could include reputational damage, penalties, and potential legal action against the Household or its staff.

Buckingham Palace has chosen not to offer a comment on the attack at this time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is KillNet?

What is a DDoS attack?

Who are the Five Eyes?

How has the royal family supported Ukraine?

What measures has the royal family taken to enhance cyber security?

