New Proposal in Russia: Mandatory Agreement for Foreigners

The Russian government has put forth a new idea that could have significant implications for foreigners residing in the country. Under a proposed law, non-Russian residents would be required to sign a “loyalty agreement,” which would restrict them from openly opposing the government, criticizing Russia’s communist history, or subverting traditional values.

This agreement would prohibit foreign nationals from hindering the activities of public authorities in Russia or discrediting the state policy, whether foreign or domestic, along with its officials and public authorities. Additionally, it would also forbid individuals from denying traditional family values or distorting the contributions of the Soviet people in the victory over fascism.

The proposed legislation, revealed by the State news outlet TASS, is said to have originated from the Interior Ministry, led by Vladimir Kolokoltsev. Valentina Kazakova, the head of the ministry’s migration department, confirmed that the proposal will soon be sent to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

As of now, the Kremlin has not commented on this proposed law, leaving uncertainty surrounding its potential implementation.

This loyalty agreement is the latest in a series of measures instituted by the Russian government aimed at curbing behavior and speech deemed anti-Russian. These efforts have intensified since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which has sparked international controversy and condemnation.

It is crucial to note that this new proposal has prompted several questions and concerns among both international observers and foreign residents in Russia. Here are some frequently asked questions about the “loyalty agreement”:

As the proposal moves forward, it remains to be seen how it will be received domestically and internationally, along with its long-term effects on foreign individuals in Russia.

