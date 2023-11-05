New information from a senior Russian commander has shed light on the devastating toll the war in Ukraine has taken on Moscow’s elite paratroopers. General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky, head of Russia’s airborne forces, recently revealed that approximately 50% of the Kremlin’s paratroopers have been killed or wounded since the conflict began in February 2022, according to a UK government assessment.

Although Teplinsky’s comments were unauthorized and quickly removed from Russian government channels, they offer crucial insight into the extent of casualties among Russia’s elite forces. The figures, extrapolated by the British Defense Ministry, suggest that at least 50% of the 30,000 paratroopers deployed to Ukraine have been affected by the war.

Russia’s VDV troops, known for their specialization and combat expertise, saw significant deployment during the initial stages of the conflict. However, experts believe that many of Moscow’s most skilled soldiers perished in the early days of the war. Analysts speculate that the paratroopers were not utilized according to their specialized strengths but were instead deployed as regular infantry.

While Russia and Ukraine do not release specific casualty numbers, both sides likely exaggerate the tally of their opponent’s losses. As of July, independent outlet Mediazona and the BBC’s Russian service reported that at least 1,842 paratroopers, including 322 officers, had been killed in Ukraine.

The discrepancy in casualty counts underscores the inherent difficulties in accurately assessing the true magnitude of the conflict. Nevertheless, leaked documents and statements from various sources provide insights into the staggering toll endured by both Russia and Ukraine. The leaked US Defense Intelligence Agency document from April 2023 revealed that Russia had suffered up to 223,000 total casualties, with approximately 43,000 soldiers killed. Ukraine, on the other hand, had sustained between 124,000 and 131,000 total casualties.

While the exact figures may vary, the impact of the war in Ukraine on both sides is undeniable. These sobering statistics serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of the ongoing conflict and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.