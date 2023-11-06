In a shocking turn of events, General Gennady Lopyrev, who played a crucial role in overseeing the construction of Vladimir Putin’s infamous £1bn Black Sea palace, has tragically passed away while in custody. The 69-year-old Russian general, who had recently become eligible for parole, died after falling ill on Monday, with authorities reporting his demise in the early hours of Tuesday. The exact cause of his death remains unknown.

Gennady Lopyrev was charged and imprisoned by a military court in 2017 on counts of bribe-taking and the illegal possession of ammunition. Throughout the legal proceedings, he steadfastly maintained his innocence. Interestingly, Lopyrev had expressed his intentions of applying for early release, indicating a glimmer of hope for his turbulent future.

Before his arrest, Lopyrev served as Putin’s bodyguard and was responsible for the construction of numerous state facilities in Southern Russia. Arguably the most notorious of these projects was the construction of ‘Putin’s Palace,’ an opulent complex situated along the Black Sea coast. Reports suggest that ‘Putin’s Palace’ spans a staggering 39 times the size of Monaco. While Putin himself denies ownership, allegations have arisen that oligarch Arkady Rotenberg acts as a proxy owner on behalf of the Russian president.

The sudden demise of General Lopyrev has raised suspicions of foul play, with some speculating the possibility of poisoning. However, Viktor Boborykin from the Public Monitoring Commission has explicitly assured the public that there were no indications of any criminal activity surrounding the general’s death.

Interestingly, Lopyrev is not the only former ally of Putin to pass away recently. General Gennady Zhidko, who briefly commanded the Kremlin’s troops in Ukraine, also succumbed to an illness this week. Zhidko held a crucial role in a special military operation in Ukraine before facing removal due to perceived failures on the battlefield. It is important to note that these deaths occurred in the wake of high-profile oligarchs meeting similar mysterious fates since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of General Lopyrev and General Zhidko, the implications of these events raise numerous questions about the secretive and complex power dynamics within Putin’s circle. The world watches with intrigue as further details unfold, shedding light on the true nature of these unfortunate incidents.