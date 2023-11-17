Mystery Surrounding Russian General Surovikin Continues: New Photo Emerges

In a stunning twist to the ongoing mystery surrounding Russian General Sergei Surovikin, a new photograph has surfaced on social media, claiming to show the general alive and well. This comes months after his disappearance following a mutiny by Wagner mercenary fighters. While the authenticity of the photo cannot be independently verified, it has raised new questions about Surovikin’s whereabouts and current status.

The photograph was shared on the social media account of a well-known Russian media personality, Ksenia Sobchak. Alongside the picture, Sobchak wrote that General Surovikin is “alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow.” The image features a man wearing sunglasses and a cap, walking alongside a woman believed to be Surovikin’s wife, Anna. Despite the lack of concrete evidence, this photo has sparked speculation about Surovikin’s return to public life.

Alexei Venediktov, a prominent independent Russian journalist, further added to the intrigue by stating on his Telegram channel that Surovikin is currently on leave and available to the Defence Ministry. This statement contradicts previous reports of Surovikin’s removal from his position as head of Russia’s aerospace forces. The shifting narratives and lack of official confirmation only deepen the mystery surrounding the general.

Known for his brutal tactics during Russia’s military intervention in Syria’s civil war, Surovikin earned the moniker “General Armageddon”. He briefly led Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine before being replaced by General Valery Gerasimov. Despite his polarizing reputation, Surovikin was considered an important ally by the late Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin had praised Surovikin as “a man who is not afraid of responsibility,” highlighting the general’s standing within both the regular Russian army and the Wagner militia.

The circumstances surrounding Surovikin’s disappearance and potential investigation by the Kremlin remain shrouded in mystery. International and Russian military bloggers have speculated that the general came under suspicion following the Wagner mutiny and could be facing scrutiny for his possible involvement. However, these claims lack conclusive evidence, leaving room for interpretation and speculation.

As the story unfolds, the question of Surovikin’s fate continues to captivate the public’s attention. What is known for certain is that this new photograph has reignited interest and raised even more questions. Until official confirmation is provided, the mystery surrounding General Surovikin will persist, leaving observers to ponder the enigmatic circumstances and potential implications for Russia’s military leadership.

