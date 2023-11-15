Russian General Surovikin Relieved of Command in Aerospace Forces

In a surprising turn of events, General Sergei Surovikin has been dismissed from his position as head of Russia’s aerospace forces, as reported by Russian state media. This development follows months of speculation surrounding the general’s fate, as he had been missing from public view since the Wagner mercenary rebellion. Colonel General Viktor Afzalov, chief of the general staff of the aerospace forces, is now temporarily acting as commander-in-chief.

While the exact reasons for Surovikin’s dismissal remain undisclosed, it is suspected to be connected to his close association with mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the short-lived mutiny against Russia’s military leadership earlier this summer. Surovikin had publicly urged Prigozhin to stand down in a video during the early hours of the rebellion. Despite improved relations between Surovikin and Prigozhin, sources suggest that the general was sympathetic to Prigozhin’s rebellion and may have had prior knowledge of his plans.

Surovikin, known for his uncompromising and aggressive tactics, earned the nickname “Gen. Armageddon” due to his involvement in the war in Syria. He played a key role in supporting President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and was awarded the prestigious title of “Hero of Russia” for his bravery and heroism in the conflict. His track record as an effective and battle-hardened general has garnered widespread recognition.

The change in leadership of the aerospace forces comes at a crucial time, considering the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Last October, Surovikin was appointed as the overall commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine, but faced criticism for Russia’s battlefield failures. He oversaw the aerial bombardment of Ukraine’s power grid infrastructure but was eventually forced to withdraw from the strategic city of Kherson.

The dismissal of Surovikin and the subsequent appointment of Afzalov raise questions about the future direction of Russia’s aerospace forces. The Kremlin and Russian defense ministry have yet to issue an official statement regarding these developments, leaving many wondering about the underlying motivations and potential consequences.

