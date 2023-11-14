Russian General Sergei Surovikin Relieved of Duty Amid Speculation Over Coup

In a surprising turn of events, General Sergei Surovikin of Russia has been officially relieved of his duties as commander of the Aerospace Forces. The decision, made by President Vladimir Putin, comes after weeks of speculation surrounding Surovikin’s alleged involvement in a military coup that took place in June.

Although details from the presidential decree are yet to be publicly disclosed, the news was first revealed by Alexei Venediktov, a renowned journalist, who shared the text on Twitter. It was later corroborated by various pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, affirming that Putin had signed the decree last week.

Surovikin, who previously served as deputy commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, has remained out of the public eye since June 24, when he was captured on video pleading with the Wagner Group to cease their violent uprising against military leadership in Russia. Reports soon surfaced suggesting that he may have possessed prior knowledge of the mutiny initiated by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, with whom he shared a close working relationship during their time together in Syria.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding Surovikin’s whereabouts, rumors have continued to circulate, hinting at his detainment and interrogation in connection to the short-lived military coup. Some even questioned if he was still alive. Last week, the well-connected Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU cited anonymous sources suggesting that Surovikin had been instructed to fade into obscurity amidst the growing scandal. The decision regarding his fate, according to one insider, rests with President Putin and the longer it is delayed, the more time there is for tensions to subside.

As more information unfolds, the dismissal of General Sergei Surovikin raises numerous questions about the nature of the Wagner Uprising, the involvement of high-ranking military officials, and the overall stability of Russia’s military forces.

