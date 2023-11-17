A Prominent Russian General Reappears Amid Speculation and Rumors

In a surprising turn of events, a new photograph has emerged allegedly showing the return of Sergei Surovikin, a highly regarded Russian general who vanished from public view following the Wagner mercenaries’ mutiny. The photo, shared on Monday by a news outlet run by Ksenia Sobchak, a prominent Russian journalist and former presidential candidate, claims to depict General Sergei Surovikin alive and well, and with his family in Moscow.

While the authenticity of the photo and the identity of the man portrayed in it as Surovikin remain unverified, the reappearance of the general has ended months of speculation regarding his fate. Reports in both Russian and foreign media have been abuzz with rumors about his alleged arrest and involvement in the rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was later killed in a plane crash.

In the photo, the man presumed to be Surovikin is seen walking alongside an unidentified woman. However, what is particularly striking is his deviation from his typical austere and uniformed appearance. Instead, he is dressed in casual attire, including blue jeans, a gray shirt, a dark baseball hat, and a pair of wide sunglasses.

Surovikin, also known as “General Armageddon” due to his ruthless military tactics, was believed to have significant connections to Prigozhin. It was even suggested that he may have had prior knowledge of the mutiny. These allegations, however, were dismissed by the Kremlin during the early days of the rebellion, referring to them as “speculation and gossip.”

The last time Surovikin was seen in public was in a video released soon after the uprising began. In the footage, he urged Prigozhin and his mercenaries to abandon their mutiny. Since then, his whereabouts remained a mystery, with conflicting reports in Russian and foreign media suggesting he may have been arrested. Last month, Russian state media announced that Surovikin had been removed from his position as the head of the country’s aerospace forces.

Aleksei Venediktov, a well-known Russian journalist, further confirmed the reappearance of Surovikin, stating that he is now on leave and at the disposal of the Ministry of Defense. However, no visuals of the general have been shared, leaving some questions unanswered.

According to The New York Times, which cited U.S. officials and a source close to the Russian defense ministry, Surovikin has been released and retains his rank as an officer in the military. However, it remains unclear if there are any restrictions or limitations imposed on his movements by Russian authorities.

Surovikin is a decorated Russian general renowned for his military prowess. He commanded Russia’s Aerospace Forces from late 2017 and also served as the overall commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine. Despite his esteemed reputation, rumors of his possible involvement in Prigozhin’s rebellion and subsequent arrest remain unconfirmed.

As speculation continues surrounding the reappearance of General Sergei Surovikin, official statements from Moscow remain elusive, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declining to comment on the matter. The renewed appearance of this influential figure in the Russian military landscape raises numerous questions that are still waiting to be answered.

