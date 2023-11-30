Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently expressed his discontent towards NATO, the EU, Ukraine, and the West during a passionate speech. Speaking at a gathering of foreign ministers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Lavrov criticized the organization, describing it as a mere extension of the EU and NATO. He argued that NATO’s expansion eastward was responsible for the resurgence of conflict in Europe, and then proceeded to condemn the OSCE itself.

In his speech, Lavrov raised doubts about the relevance of investing resources into revitalizing the OSCE, suggesting that it is teetering on the edge of irrelevancy. Amidst a room filled with foreign ministers in Skopje, North Macedonia, Lavrov lashed out for 15 minutes before abruptly leaving the meeting.

During his address, Lavrov blamed Western nations for their tolerance of what he referred to as the “ruling neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv.” This accusation reflects his frustration with Western policies towards Ukraine.

It is noteworthy that Lavrov required special permission to fly over European airspace to attend the OSCE meeting, marking his first visit to a NATO country since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This fact accentuates the strained relations between Russia and the West.

As a consequence of Lavrov’s presence, the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) and Ukraine boycotted the OSCE meeting in protest. Western ministers present at the gathering were highly critical of Lavrov’s remarks. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who was speaking at the time of Lavrov’s departure, stated that Russia’s attempts to shift blame onto others were transparent. Rasmussen emphasized that European security principles would not be compromised and that Ukraine has the right to determine its own independent foreign and security policies.

The OSCE, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, is an intergovernmental organization focused on promoting security, stability, and cooperation among its member states.

