In a speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the United States and the Western world for their self-interest in preserving a fading international power structure. Lavrov accused them of fueling conflicts and hindering the formation of a genuine multipolar world order. He claimed that they were trying to force the world to play by their own rules.

However, despite Lavrov’s strong words, he did not address Russia’s involvement in the ongoing war in Ukraine. While he briefly mentioned historical grievances and the support given by the U.S. and Western allies to Ukraine, he did not delve into the current conflict.

The absence of any mention of the war in Ukraine is significant, especially considering that the General Assembly is taking place with no end to the conflict in sight. Lavrov’s omission raises questions about Russia’s perspective on the situation and its willingness to engage in productive dialogue.

The empty seats of the Ukrainian delegation in the assembly hall during Lavrov’s speech further highlight the disconnect between Russia and Ukraine. This lack of engagement between the two countries at the highest diplomatic level does not bode well for finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

While Lavrov criticized the U.S. for its actions on the Korean Peninsula, he did not offer any concrete solutions or proposals for de-escalation. The absence of a comprehensive approach to global conflicts undermines Russia’s credibility as a diplomatic player.

In his speech, Lavrov portrayed the Western countries’ efforts to maintain their influence as a futile endeavor. However, his view of a growing global majority seeking a fairer distribution of global benefits and civilized diversity is debatable. The world remains deeply divided, and the struggle for power and dominance persists.

In conclusion, Russia’s top diplomat denounces the West for its self-interest while avoiding any substantive discussion on the conflict in Ukraine. Lavrov’s speech highlights the ongoing challenges in international relations and the need for genuine dialogue and cooperation to address global conflicts effectively.