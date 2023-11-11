Russian Foreign Minister Criticizes Western World at UN General Assembly

After a week of intense discussions about Russia’s involvement in Ukraine during the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took the opportunity to strike back and express his views about the West. In his address to the General Assembly hall and subsequent briefing with the international press, Lavrov described the West as an “empire of lies.”

Lavrov highlighted the notion that our planet is undergoing irreversible changes and suggested that a new world order is being established. He emphasized the struggle between those advocating for a more equitable distribution of global wealth and civilizational diversity and those who employ neocolonial methods to maintain their dominance.

While some speakers throughout the week had already touched on the hindrance of outdated global governance structures to achieve climate and economic justice, Lavrov directed his criticism towards Ukraine’s Western supporters and NATO. NATO was formed after World War II to defend Western nations against the Soviet Union.

Amid Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the continued military assistance provided by Western allies to Kyiv, Lavrov declared that he considered the US, UK, and others to be “directly at war” with Russia. He emphasized that they are effectively engaged in hostilities by using Ukrainians as pawns.

Regarding a peace framework proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Lavrov dismissed it as “not feasible.” This framework does not include ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia or abandoning Kyiv’s aspirations to join NATO, which are crucial points for Moscow.

Lavrov also rejected the possibility of Russia returning to the Black Sea grain deal, claiming that the Kremlin felt deceived. The deal, which collapsed in July, allowed Ukraine to export grain by bypassing a Russian blockade and reaching global markets. Russia had continuously expressed frustrations about being prevented from adequately exporting its own foodstuffs.

While the United Nations, established in the 1940s, is representative of a previous era, Russia, as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, has, in fact, benefited from its existing structure. As a P5 country, Russia has utilized its veto power to block resolutions regarding its conflict in Ukraine.

Various proposals have been made for UN reform, including Ukraine’s suggestion to strip Russia of its Security Council veto power and expel it from the organization for violating territorial sovereignty. These proposed reforms aim to address the fundamental principles of the UN and hold member states accountable for their actions.

As the discussions unfolded at the UN General Assembly, CNN’s Richard Roth in New York contributed to the reporting of this article.

