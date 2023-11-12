Russian Strikes Continue in Eastern Ukraine despite Heavy Losses

Russian forces have intensified their bombardment of the war-ravaged city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, resorting to air attacks after suffering significant casualties. The aggression follows Russia’s failed attempt to capture Kyiv earlier this year, prompting them to shift their focus to Donetsk and Luhansk. In June, Ukraine launched a counteroffensive, regaining control of some villages in the east and south, albeit at a slower pace compared to their previous gains in the northeast.

Avdiivka, renowned for its coking plant and now symbolizing Ukrainian resistance, has become a primary target for Russian forces. Ukrainian officials revealed that the enemy has resorted to dropping approximately 40 guided aerial bombs in the past two nights, while their ground assaults have been significantly reduced. This change in strategy could be attributed to the heavy losses experienced by Russian forces, with around 2,400 dead and wounded in the Donetsk region in just five days.

The relentless bombardment of Avdiivka has inflicted severe damage on the town. Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, reported unceasing artillery and air attacks, as the enemy persists in their attempts to encircle the town. However, despite operating in smaller groups and seeking vulnerabilities in Ukrainian defense lines, the enemy has been unable to make significant progress.

Avdiivka briefly fell into Russian-backed separatist hands in 2014, but Ukrainian forces swiftly regained control and fortified the town. Furthermore, Russian forces have also launched attacks further north in the vicinity of Kupiansk, a town that they initially seized but was later recaptured by Ukraine in last year’s campaign in the northeast.

With reports of casualties and ongoing hostilities, it is crucial to note the discrepancies between Russian accounts and independent verification. Reuters could not independently validate the battlefield activities described by both sides, highlighting the challenges in obtaining accurate information amidst the conflict. Upholding transparency and accuracy remains essential in unraveling the complexities of the situation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What areas in Ukraine are currently being targeted by Russian forces?

Russian forces are primarily focused on advancing in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. Avdiivka and Kupiansk have become notable targets due to their strategic significance.

2. Did Ukraine launch a counteroffensive?

Yes, Ukraine initiated a counteroffensive in June, aiming to regain control of territories in the east and south. However, their progress has been slower compared to previous offensive actions.

3. How has Avdiivka been impacted by the conflict?

Avdiivka, known for its coking plant and symbolizing Ukrainian resistance, has endured relentless artillery and air attacks, resulting in significant damage to the town.

4. What is the current situation in Avdiivka?

Despite facing continuous attacks, Ukrainian defense lines have held firm, preventing substantial progress by the enemy forces trying to encircle the town.

5. Are the reported casualties accurate?

While Ukrainian officials claim that Russian forces have suffered heavy losses, it is important to note that independent verification of casualty figures is difficult to obtain due to the ongoing conflict.