New Incidents of Conflict between Russian and Ukrainian Forces

Russian forces have ramped up their efforts to contain Ukraine’s counteroffensive by intensifying pressure on the town of Avdiivka in the east. Additionally, they have increased shelling in the southern area of Kherson. These actions come as part of Russia’s ongoing focus on the industrial east, following their failed advance on Kyiv earlier this year. Since then, they have been striving to maintain their positions in Kherson after abandoning the region’s main town in late 2021.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian forces successfully repelled nearly 20 Russian attacks in Avdiivka. However, the town has suffered significant damage, with its buildings reduced to shells. Nearby villages were also affected by Russian air strikes. Avdiivka is seen as crucial in the larger context of recapturing Donetsk, a city currently under Russian control. Ukrainian forces have held Avdiivka since regaining control in 2014, and the town has been fortified over the past nine years.

Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for the Ukraine Defence Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, highlighted the importance of Avdiivka, stating that the occupying forces have repeatedly attempted to escalate tension by proclaiming their intention to take over Donetsk and Luhansk. However, these plans have consistently failed, and the deadlines for their completion have been postponed. Yusov describes the current situation as another episode of tension.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the challenging circumstances in Avdiivka and the nearby town of Maryinka due to numerous Russian attacks. However, he expressed confidence in the ability of Ukrainian forces to hold their positions. Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of achieving daily progress in withstanding Russian assaults and eliminating the occupiers.

In a separate development, Russian military accounts did not mention Avdiivka but reported successful operations against Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut, which was seized by Moscow in May after months of fighting. In Kherson, several villages and key sites related to transportation and food production were targeted in shelling episodes. These incidents reflect the routine shelling by Russian forces from positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, directed towards Kherson and neighboring villages on the western bank.

The Institute for the Study of War, based in the United States, has reported that Ukrainian forces have crossed the Dnipro River to establish new positions and pursue Russian forces. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

As the conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces continues, the situation remains tense and uncertain. Both sides are vying for control and pushing against each other. The effects of this ongoing conflict are felt by the civilians living in these regions, who bear the brunt of the destruction and violence.

FAQ:

What is Avdiivka?

Avdiivka is a town in eastern Ukraine that has been heavily impacted by the conflict. It is considered a key location for recapturing the Russian-held city of Donetsk and the rest of the Donbas region.

What is the Dnipro River?

The Dnipro River is one of the major rivers in Ukraine. It runs through the country from north to south, dividing it into western and eastern banks.

