Exploring the Impact of the Weakening Russian Ruble

The Russian ruble has experienced a significant decline, reaching its lowest level since March 2022, following President Vladimir V. Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Concerns regarding the currency’s depreciation have prompted the Russian central bank to call an emergency meeting to discuss the key interest rate’s level. Having recently raised the benchmark interest rate, the central bank signals a willingness to further increase rates to combat inflation.

The depreciating ruble, down approximately 25 percent against the dollar this year, has raised fears of rising inflation and drawn criticism from the Kremlin’s supporters in state news media. Maksim S. Oreshkin, an economic adviser to Putin, emphasized loose monetary policy as the primary cause of ruble weakening and inflation acceleration. Oreshkin states that the central bank possesses the necessary tools to rectify the situation and highlights the importance of a strong ruble for the Russian economy.

In an effort to bolster the ruble, Russia’s central bank recently announced a temporary halt to foreign currency purchases for the remainder of the year. Additionally, the bank admits the possibility of raising the key rate at upcoming meetings, in response to the ruble’s continued decline. The central bank has forecasted inflation to rise as high as 6 percent by year-end.

The concerns surrounding the ruble and inflation are part of the financial volatility instigated by Putin’s war against Ukraine. Growing budget deficits contribute to the apprehension regarding Russia’s sustained spending on the conflict. However, despite these challenges, Russia experienced economic growth of 4.9 percent from April to June 2023, the first yearly gain since the war’s outset. The International Monetary Fund has also raised its forecast for Russia’s economic growth in 2023, projecting a 1.5 percent increase.

Russia’s economy has relied on state spending for the war effort, driving inflation and widening budget deficits. Though Western sanctions and capital outflows initially caused economic instability, the ruble has recovered in recent years through oil price spikes and reduced imports. However, a Western embargo and price cap in 2023 have contributed to a shrinking trade surplus and decreased oil revenues.

While the Russian economy faces ongoing challenges due to the weakening ruble, inflation concerns, and budget deficits, recent economic growth and optimistic forecasts suggest potential for recovery and stability in the future.