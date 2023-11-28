A Shifting Battlefield: Avdiivka Facing Russian Offensive from All Directions

Russian forces are intensifying their campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, as they make advancements on all sides in the ongoing conflict, according to the town’s top official. Since mid-October, Russian troops have been relentlessly attacking Avdiivka from both land and air, as part of their broader push through eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, has reported that the situation in the Avdiivka sector has intensified, with the intensity of clashes escalating over time. Russian forces have opened up two additional sectors from which they are launching assaults – towards Donetsk and the industrial zone. The enemy forces are attempting to storm the city from all directions.

The battle for Avdiivka has taken a significant toll on the town. Months of relentless fighting have left not a single building intact, with only a fraction of its pre-war population of 32,000 residents remaining. The industrial zone and the nearby coking plant have been the primary focus of the conflict.

While Ukrainian troops had previously managed to push back Russian forces near the village of Stepove, northwest of Avdiivka, recent reports suggest that Russia has regained momentum. Ukrainian and Western military analysts highlight heavy losses incurred by Russian troops, but official Russian military dispatches rarely mention the ongoing battle for Avdiivka.

The town’s strategic location as a gateway to the Russian-held regional center of Donetsk has made it a significant point of contention. Avdiivka was briefly captured in 2014 by Russian-financed separatists, leading to the construction of fortifications around the town. Despite facing constant attacks since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Avdiivka has remained resilient.

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June but has struggled to make substantial gains in both the eastern and southern regions. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has acknowledged the slow progress but rejects the notion that the war has reached a “stalemate.”

Challenging weather conditions, including wintry weather and strong winds, have affected the use of drones by both Russian and Ukrainian forces. While reports have emerged claiming heavy losses for Russian forces near Avdiiavka and the nearby town of Maryinka, the situation on the ground remains difficult to verify.

The battle for Avdiivka showcases the ongoing struggle for control in eastern Ukraine. As the conflict evolves, both sides continue to engage in fierce combat, with Avdiivka serving as a focal point. The ultimate outcome of this battle will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the broader conflict in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

