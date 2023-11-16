Russian Drones Pose Threat to Ukraine’s Vital Danube River Ports

The security of Ukraine’s key Danube River ports has been compromised as reports emerged of Russian drones entering the area. Ukraine’s air force confirmed the presence of a significant number of Russian military drones in the mouth of the Danube River, heading towards the strategic Izmail river port near the border with Romania.

Social media groups monitoring the ongoing conflict reported instances of air defence systems firing near Ukraine’s Danube ports of Izmail and Reni. The tensions escalated in the early hours of Wednesday morning, creating concerns among the local population.

To ensure the safety of residents, Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region, urged those in the Izmail district to seek shelter at 1:30 a.m., canceling the air raid alert an hour later. The situation remains fluid and is still under investigation.

The significance of Ukraine’s Danube River ports cannot be understated. These ports were responsible for approximately a quarter of all grain exports from Ukraine. However, following Russia’s withdrawal from a previously agreed safe passage deal for Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea ports, the Danube River ports have become the primary export route. Ukraine now relies on barges transporting grain across the Danube to Romania’s Black Sea port of Constanta for further shipment.

Earlier this month, an attack on the Izmail port by Russian drones inflicted significant damage and caused a global increase in food prices. Al Jazeera reported that the intensity of the attack was so severe that it shattered windows in Romanian villages situated across the Danube.

The situation along the Danube River highlights the ongoing tensions and risks faced by Ukraine. With drones acting as a formidable threat, it is crucial for Ukraine to bolster its defense systems and take proactive measures to safeguard its vital ports.

