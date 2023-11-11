Iranian Drones Target Ukrainian Port Ahead of Trade Talks: Impact on World Food Supply

In a significant development, Ukrainian officials reported that a Ukrainian port crucial to the nation’s wheat exports was attacked by Iranian-made drones. The Reni seaport, located in the southern Odesa region, was bombed by at least 25 Shahed drones in a nearly four-hour assault. This attack comes just a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the resumption of food trade in the region.

The assault resulted in the destruction of fuel stockpiles used by Ukrainian military forces. Ukrainian defenses managed to shoot down twenty-two of the drones, and the fires ignited during the attack were promptly extinguished. Unfortunately, two civilians were injured in the incident, and their current condition remains unknown.

Ukrainian officials have condemned the assault as an attack on the “civil infrastructure of the Danube.” Reni and other ports along the Danube River play a vital role in Ukraine’s wheat exports. However, this trade route has faced difficulties since Russia withdrew from a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey that facilitated safe exports through the Black Sea.

The main cause of the dispute between Russia and Ukraine was Russia’s claim that a separate agreement to remove barriers to Russian food and fertilizer exports had not been honored. Moscow has expressed its dissatisfaction with shipping and insurance restrictions that have allegedly hindered agricultural trade. Nevertheless, Russia has managed to ship record amounts of wheat since last year.

The upcoming meeting between Putin and Erdogan aims to address the resumption of Black Sea trade routes. Russia has already presented a list of actions that they believe the West needs to take for Ukraine’s Black Sea exports to resume. Erdogan has shown sympathy towards Putin’s viewpoint on this matter, emphasizing the importance of Western countries taking appropriate action.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a wide-ranging impact on the global food supply, leading to food shortages and rising prices. Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain producers, has seen its exports significantly hampered due to the fighting.

The attack on Reni port is just one instance among a series of assaults on Ukrainian ports by Russian forces in recent weeks. Ukrainian President’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, accused Russian terrorists of targeting port infrastructure to provoke a global food crisis and famine.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains crucial for international leaders to find a resolution that ensures the stability of the region’s food trade, and ultimately, the food security of nations around the world.

