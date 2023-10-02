Russian Attack Drones Strike Ukraine from Multiple Directions

Late on the evening of September 30th, Ukraine was targeted by Russian attack drones from three different directions. The areas affected by the attacks were Cape Chauda in Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Kursk. The drones were launched in groups and then split up and regrouped to target Ukrainian air defense systems. Their objective was to wear down the defense systems, making way for subsequent waves of drones.

The Russian drones attempted to attack various targets, including the port infrastructure, the city of Odesa, and the surrounding district. The attacks also caused explosions in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. The air raid lasted for more than three hours in Ukraine’s southern regions. Fortunately, according to the available information, no strikes were reported in Odesa Oblast.

In addition to the attack drones, Russian intelligence has been actively operating in the area. On September 30th, a reconnaissance drone was shot down over Kherson Oblast. This serves as a reminder of the constant surveillance and threat posed by Russian forces.

