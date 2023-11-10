Russian Drone Attacks Threaten Ukrainian Grain Exports and Global Food Security

In a devastating turn of events, Russian drone attacks have severely damaged a Ukrainian port city along the border with Romania, resulting in a massive fire and significant destruction to key facilities crucial for Ukrainian grain exports. These attacks occurred after the termination of a deal between Russia and Ukraine that allowed Ukrainian shipments to world markets via the Black Sea port of Odesa. With the deal scrapped, Russia has unleashed strikes on Ukraine’s ports, exacerbating the already precarious situation in the country’s key industry.

Recent weeks have witnessed a barrage of drone and missile attacks targeting the port of Odesa and the region’s river ports, which were serving as alternative routes. The city of Izmail, situated on the Danube River and forming part of the Ukraine-Romania border, was among the areas hit by these strikes. The extent of the damage caused by these attacks can be seen in video footage captured by Romanian fishermen across the river, revealing explosions and a large fire.

The Ukrainian South operational command acknowledged that the intent behind the enemy’s strikes was undoubtedly aimed at the port facilities and industrial infrastructure in the region. As a consequence of the attacks, a fire erupted at the industrial and port facilities, while a grain elevator suffered damage. Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov estimates that approximately 40,000 metric tons (44,000 tons) of grain, destined for countries in Africa, China, and Israel, have been compromised.

In another series of alarming events, Ukraine’s air force intercepted 23 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight. These drones were primarily targeted at Odesa and Kyiv. Notably, all 10 drones aimed at Kyiv were successfully intercepted, signaling the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defense systems. However, debris from downed drones caused damage to nonresidential buildings in three districts of the capital.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed outrage at the latest attacks on Ukraine’s ports and emphasized the global implications of these actions, particularly for food security. Ukraine plays a critical role as a major supplier of wheat, corn, and vegetable oil to regions like the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Asia, where food prices are already soaring, and hunger is a pressing concern.

The need to seek alternative routes for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products through road and rail infrastructure in Europe has now become more apparent. However, this shift is accompanied by increased costs and has sparked divisions among neighboring countries. Amidst the escalating tensions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conversed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing his intention to restore the Black Sea initiative for Ukrainian grain exports. The initiative, deemed a “bridge of peace” by Erdogan, aims to ensure uninterrupted trade between Ukraine and other countries.

Furthermore, these attacks have not been limited to Ukraine’s ports. Shelling on the city of Kherson resulted in civilian casualties and fatal injuries to medical personnel. Russian shelling near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant raises concerns about the safety and stability of the region.

These unabated assaults on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilians underscore the urgent need for international intervention and condemnation. The world must recognize the significance of Ukrainian grain exports for global food security and take necessary steps to ensure the safety and stability of this vital industry.