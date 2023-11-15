Aerial Assault on Key Ukrainian Port Puts Grain Exports at Risk

Sept 3 (Reuters) – In a devastating blow to Ukraine’s grain industry, Russian drones launched a fierce attack on vital port infrastructure along the Danube River, causing significant damage and injuring multiple individuals. The assault, which targeted the southern regions of Odesa, struck at the heart of Ukraine’s grain exports.

The Danube River has emerged as a pivotal route for Ukraine’s grain shipments since July, when Russia withdrew from a U.N. and Turkey-brokered agreement that had granted safe passage for Kyiv’s agricultural products, including grains, oilseeds, and vegetable oils, through the Black Sea.

The timing of this attack is noteworthy, occurring just a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan were set to convene in Sochi, the Russian Black Sea resort. Turkey has been exerting pressure to revive the grain deal and restore stability to the region’s agricultural exports.

Reports indicate that at least two civilians were wounded in the early morning assault on the Danube’s “civil infrastructure.” The Ukrainian Air Force reported that they successfully intercepted and destroyed 22 out of 25 Shahed drones, which were of Iranian origin and launched by Russian forces.

While specific details about the targeted port facility were not disclosed, various Ukrainian media outlets have mentioned explosions in the Reni port, one of the two major ports on the Danube, alongside Izmail. The Ukrainian military confirmed that a fire erupted at the facility but was quickly extinguished.

In response, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that a squadron of their drones effectively targeted the fuel depots at Reni port, which are utilized by the Ukrainian military. Nevertheless, the accuracy of these conflicting reports could not be independently verified.

Reni and Izmail have recently experienced repeated attacks by Russian drones, forming part of a broader pattern aimed at destabilizing Ukraine’s port infrastructure.

Ukrainian President’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, expressed his condemnation of these ongoing assaults, accusing the Russian terrorists of deliberately trying to trigger a worldwide food crisis and famine. He accompanied his statement with a photograph of a firefighter battling the flames engulfing the remnants of concrete structures.

The Black Sea grain agreement, established in July 2022, aimed to alleviate the strain of a global food crisis. Ukraine’s significant role as a major producer of grains and oilseeds, combined with the disruption caused by the outbreak of war in February the previous year, had led to a significant spike in global food prices.

Russia has voiced its complaints about facing impediments to its own food and fertilizer exports under the agreement, further arguing that insufficient quantities of Ukrainian grain were reaching countries in need.

As tensions escalate in the region, the aerial assault on the strategic port infrastructure raises concerns about the stability and security of Ukraine’s grain exports, with potentially far-reaching consequences for global food supplies. Ukrainian authorities are left to determine the necessary measures to safeguard their critical assets and ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential commodities.

