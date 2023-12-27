In recent weeks, the Serbian government expressed gratitude towards Russia’s intelligence services for uncovering plans for protests in Belgrade following the country’s contentious election results. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the Russian diaspora in Serbia, many of whom sought refuge in the country after the Ukraine conflict, fearful that their adopted homeland is succumbing to the influence of Moscow.

For years, Serbia has been a welcoming place for anti-Putin Russians, allowing them to lead normal lives, open bank accounts, and even obtain residency. However, the recent turn of events has made many question whether this is still the case. One IT professional from Moscow, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared his concerns: “We can sense that Serbia is aligning itself with Russia, and it’s a scary prospect.”

The catalyst for the recent protests in Belgrade was the controversial election held on December 17. President Aleksandar Vucic’s ruling party claimed a decisive victory, which was met with widespread allegations of harassment and vote rigging by the opposition and European Union observers. Thousands of Serbians, including members of the Russian diaspora, took to the streets to voice their discontent and worry about the country’s slide into autocracy under Vucic’s leadership.

The concern is not unfounded. Before the elections took place, reports of anti-war Russians facing harassment and interrogation began to surface. Organizations such as the Russian Democratic Society, which supports Ukrainians and dissidents in Russia, were labeled as threats to Serbian national security. One member, who organized concerts featuring anti-Putin artists, was expelled from the country.

These actions have raised suspicions about the influence of Russian diplomats and former security minister Aleksandar Vulin, who is frequently seen in Moscow. Far-right groups, supporting Vucic’s election campaign, have displayed a giant Russian flag in the heart of Belgrade, echoing Kremlin propaganda. Russian state-backed media outlets like Sputnik and RT have gained significant popularity in Serbia, amplifying pro-Kremlin narratives. The influence of Russia in Serbian businesses is also evident, with increasing trade and the presence of Russian goods in stores.

While Serbian support for Putin remains substantial, recent events involving the Russian diaspora and allegations of Russian interference in the country’s elections are challenging some Serbs’ positive views of Moscow. As one Russian-Serbian activist living in Belgrade said, “This election has revealed the dangers of aligning with Russia, which opposes Serbian interests and stands against freedom and democracy. Now, Serbs can experience firsthand what we have been fighting against all this time.”

In the midst of these rapidly changing dynamics, pro-European opposition parties in Serbia have pledged to align their foreign policy with the EU and potentially take actions against Russia if they come into power. The future of Serbia’s Russian diaspora remains uncertain, as they navigate their place in a country that seems to be increasingly influenced by Moscow.

