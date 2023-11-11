Russian Defensive Lines Breached as Ukraine Recaptures Strategic Villages

Ukraine’s ground forces have successfully recaptured two strategic villages in the eastern region, breaking through part of Russia’s defensive lines near the city of Bakhmut, according to a statement from the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces. The recapture of the villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka has been a significant victory for Ukraine in its counteroffensive against Russia’s near-19-month invasion and occupation of Ukrainian territory.

The region surrounding Bakhmut has been a major focal point of Ukraine’s efforts to reclaim occupied territory. The city itself holds symbolic importance for both Russia and Ukraine due to the intense fighting that has taken place there. Retaking Klishchiivka is considered tactically essential as it will allow Ukrainian forces to further extend their gains around Bakhmut and continue their push forward.

“These settlements, although seemingly small, were crucial elements in the enemy’s defensive line, which stretched from Bakhmut to Horlivka,” said General Oleksandr Syrskyi. “As a result of our troops’ successful actions, the enemy’s defensive line, which it tried to fortify with all available reserves, has been breached.”

Russian troops are reportedly still attempting to regain the positions they lost in the Bakhmut sector, and heavy fighting is ongoing. The battle inflicted substantial damage on Russian airborne units, the “Akhmat” battalion led by Ramzan Kadyrov, the Russian General Staff’s military intelligence, and motorized rifle units, according to Illia Yevlash, a spokesperson for Ukrainian troops.

With the recapture of Klishchiivka, Ukraine now possesses a strategic base from which they can launch further offensive actions and liberate their land from the Russian invaders, as stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In an unrelated development, President Zelensky dismissed six deputy defense ministers following the recent appointment of a new defense minister, Rustem Umerov. This move, while not explained, is typical after the appointment of a new minister. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has been plagued by allegations of corruption, and these removals could be part of a larger effort to address these issues.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks in the Donetsk region have resulted in the deaths of six civilians and left 16 injured. The attacks targeted several cities and villages, including Avdiivka and Kurdiumivka. In another incident, explosives were dropped from a drone near a bus station in the town of Beryslav, injuring four people. Ukraine claims to have intercepted all 17 cruise missiles launched by Russia and the majority of Shahed drones launched in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Odesa.

