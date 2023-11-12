The Mystery Surrounding General Sergei Surovikin’s Disappearance Deepens

The Russian Defense Ministry has taken down the biography of General Sergei Surovikin from its official website, raising questions about his sudden dismissal following the failed mutiny led by Yevegny Prigozhin in late June. Surovikin, who had been the head of Russia’s Aerospace Forces since 2017, was widely regarded as the key link between the Wagner mercenary group and the Defense Ministry.

An anonymous source with close ties to the Defense Ministry revealed that Surovikin had taken an unexpected path following an internal investigation into his alleged involvement in the mutiny. However, instead of providing further details, the source simply claimed that Surovikin had “gone his own way.”

The disappearance of Surovikin’s profile from the Defense Ministry website was noticed by journalists on Wednesday, a striking two weeks after reports emerged that President Vladimir Putin had relieved him of his duties as head of Russia’s Aerospace Forces. This significant development came on the same day that Prigozhin, the prominent figure behind the failed mutiny, tragically perished in a plane crash in Russia’s Tver region.

In a peculiar twist, a recent photograph of Surovikin in civilian clothing emerged online on Tuesday, several months after Prigozhin’s mutiny occurred. An anonymous insider revealed to The New York Times that Surovikin had been released from his position shortly after Prigozhin’s plane crash.

Despite the removal of Surovikin’s biography, his video address to Wagner fighters urging them to stand down during their march remains accessible on the Defense Ministry’s website. However, his current whereabouts remain a mystery, with both the Defense Ministry and the Kremlin avoiding any inquiries concerning his disappearance.

