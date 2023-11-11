Russian Defense Minister Prioritizes Winter Readiness for Troops in Frontline Visit

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed senior officers to ensure soldier preparedness for the upcoming winter season during a visit to a command post in eastern Ukraine, according to military sources on Wednesday.

During his visit to the Vostok command post, Shoigu received a comprehensive briefing about the current situation on the front line. The exact date of the visit has not been disclosed by the Defense Ministry.

Emphasizing Moscow’s commitment to sustain the 21-month-long conflict into the next year, Shoigu attentively listened to updates on ongoing preparations for winter combat. The Defense Ministry issued a statement, highlighting that Shoigu profoundly emphasized providing timely and sufficient winter uniforms and insulated footwear to all personnel.

News outlets have continuously reported on the Russian military’s struggle with supply shortages since their invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Shoigu’s visit comes less than a week after President Vladimir Putin’s trip to the Defense Ministry’s Rostov-on-Don military headquarters, which serves as the command center for Russia’s invasion. The timing of both visits aligns with the recent intensified attacks by Russian troops on the industrial city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine.

Notably, Shoigu’s last visit to the war zone was back in early August, indicating the ongoing importance of assessing the evolving situation on the ground.

