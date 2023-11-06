Russia’s Military Strategy in the Arctic: Securing Key Installations and Asserting Regional Dominance

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently conducted an inspection of troops deployed in the Arctic, focusing on preparations to defend strategically important installations in the region. Accompanied by Alexey Likhachev, head of the state nuclear company Rosatom, Shoigu’s visit to Russia’s extreme north shed light on Moscow’s military strategy and ambitions in the rapidly changing Arctic landscape.

During the visit, Shoigu and Likhachev ventured to Novaya Zemlya, a remote archipelago in the Arctic. The statement released by the defense ministry highlighted their exploration of a testing site for nuclear weapons, which were utilized during the Soviet era. While specific details were not disclosed, it is evident that advanced tests for military weapons and equipment were ongoing.

Russia’s increased military presence in the Arctic predated its military operation in Ukraine last year. Moscow has made significant efforts to revive and reinforce Soviet-era bases in the region, alongside the deployment of weapons and anti-aerial S-400 systems. These moves are driven not only by security concerns but also by the economic potential of the Arctic. With vast hydrocarbon reserves and the emergence of new maritime routes due to global warming and melting glaciers, Russia sees the region as a critical bridge between Europe and Asia.

The presence of NATO-aligned countries, such as Finland and Sweden, in the Arctic has further escalated tensions for Russia. The alliance’s expansion into the region is seen as a direct threat to Russia’s security interests. Finland recently joined NATO in April, and Sweden is expected to follow suit in the near future, intensifying Russian apprehension.

Russia’s focus on protecting key installations in the Arctic and reinforcing its military capabilities is indicative of its broader aim to assert dominance in the region. As global interest in the Arctic grows, ensuring control over this resource-rich and strategically significant area will continue to shape Russia’s military and political strategy in the years to come.